New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,032 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

