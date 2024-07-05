New Century Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New Century Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Evergy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 6.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $3,393,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

