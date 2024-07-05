New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 520 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New Century Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $477.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.62 and a 200-day moving average of $524.93.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

