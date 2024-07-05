New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 79 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.33.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $449.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

