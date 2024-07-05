NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $72.06. 694,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,819,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

