Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 2,988 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $20,856.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,468.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. Research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Arteris by 25.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Arteris by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arteris by 28.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Arteris by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 87,920 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

