Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Up 0.4%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.17. 15,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 60,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

