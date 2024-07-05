Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,183 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $139.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.