Norden Group LLC Buys 12,096 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1,139.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $532.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

