Norden Group LLC Buys 84,355 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2,217.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.48 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

