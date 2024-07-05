Norden Group LLC Grows Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1,464.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

UFP Technologies stock opened at $290.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $294.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

UFPT has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.