Norden Group LLC Grows Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1,204.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $48,605,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $6,021,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $271.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -423.56 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

