Norden Group LLC Purchases 164,405 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 1,118.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,405 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

BIZD stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

