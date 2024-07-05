Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 105,616 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

