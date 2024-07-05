Norden Group LLC Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2,642.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $201.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average of $231.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

