Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $221.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.25.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Nova
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova
Nova Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NVMI stock opened at $238.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.47. Nova has a 52-week low of $90.59 and a 52-week high of $242.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.88.
Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nova will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nova Company Profile
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nova
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.