NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.57

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as C$14.57 and last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 122201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVA shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

NuVista Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. In related news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$75,000,000.00. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,116,160 shares of company stock worth $76,516,334. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

