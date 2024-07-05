Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $491.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

