Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $213.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.89 and its 200-day moving average is $228.11. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.
Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.
View Our Latest Research Report on LOW
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Investing in Cooling Technologies: 3 Top Stocks to Beat the Heat
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.