Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 841 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CVX opened at $156.71 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $288.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.90.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

