Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 399,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $13,318,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 560,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,405,000 after acquiring an additional 461,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

