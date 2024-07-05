Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.05.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
