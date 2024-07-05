Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc accounts for approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.