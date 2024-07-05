OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,548 shares of company stock worth $12,774,204 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $200.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

