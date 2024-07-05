Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $86,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

