Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $144.38 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $397.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

