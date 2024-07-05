Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.33

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.33 and last traded at $144.99, with a volume of 448638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $400.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 629,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $66,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,865 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Oracle by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 53,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

