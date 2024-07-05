O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,020.54 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,012.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,035.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

