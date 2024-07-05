Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 1.9 %
ONVO stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.
About Organovo
