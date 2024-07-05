Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.23

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.23 and last traded at $73.23, with a volume of 3363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

