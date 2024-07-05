Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

PAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

