Pär Arne Lindström Purchases 250,000 Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) insider Pär Arne Lindström acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,621.55).
i(x) Net Zero Price Performance
Shares of IX opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.13. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.26 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31.10 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.67.
About i(x) Net Zero
