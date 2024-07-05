Pär Arne Lindström Purchases 250,000 Shares of i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) insider Pär Arne Lindström acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,621.55).

i(x) Net Zero Price Performance

Shares of IX opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.13. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.26 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31.10 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.67.

About i(x) Net Zero

i(x) Net Zero Plc operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

