Park Edge Advisors LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.89 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.61 and a 200 day moving average of $500.96. The company has a market capitalization of $450.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

