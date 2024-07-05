PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDFS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 77.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

PDFS opened at $36.07 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.40 and a beta of 1.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $327,515.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $564,506 over the last ninety days. 11.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.