Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Raised to GBX 1,052

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.28) to GBX 1,052 ($13.31) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.
PSON has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,220 ($15.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 26th.
In other Pearson news, insider Annette Thomas bought 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.46) per share, with a total value of £3,772.55 ($4,771.76). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
