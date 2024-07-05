Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) Insider Russel Pillemer Acquires 109,400 Shares

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1 – Get Free Report) insider Russel Pillemer purchased 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$145,283.20 ($96,855.47).

Russel Pillemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Russel Pillemer acquired 2,444 shares of Pengana Private Equity Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,353.17 ($2,235.45).

