Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) Insider Russel Pillemer Acquires 109,400 Shares

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1 – Get Free Report) insider Russel Pillemer purchased 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$145,283.20 ($96,855.47).
Russel Pillemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Russel Pillemer acquired 2,444 shares of Pengana Private Equity Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,353.17 ($2,235.45).
Pengana Private Equity Trust Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pengana Private Equity Trust
- Trading Halts Explained
- Investing in Cooling Technologies: 3 Top Stocks to Beat the Heat
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.