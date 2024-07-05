PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,111,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after buying an additional 42,840 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 618,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP opened at $163.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average is $170.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.64.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

