PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 0.6% on Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $190.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $161.96 and last traded at $162.60. Approximately 2,879,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,397,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.58.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEP. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.64.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.19. The company has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
