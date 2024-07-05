Physiomics (LON:PYC) Stock Price Down 42.5%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 42.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01). Approximately 3,212,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average daily volume of 583,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £899,520.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.37.

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

