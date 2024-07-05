Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ PIRS opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.