PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 210.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 994.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 175,822 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 610,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 49,314 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $13.13 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

