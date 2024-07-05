Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $599.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 599 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 592 ($7.49), with a volume of 227514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.34).
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.32) to GBX 535 ($6.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,142.86%.
In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen purchased 18,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £100,974.50 ($127,718.82). Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
