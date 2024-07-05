Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $298.07

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $298.07 and last traded at $302.00, with a volume of 29912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.74. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

