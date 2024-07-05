Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Shares Up 20.5%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) shot up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Positron Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

