Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.00.

TSE PD opened at C$96.65 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$61.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 9.2679426 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

