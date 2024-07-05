Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) versus Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Head to Head Contrast

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prenetics Global and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79% Astrotech -550.25% -26.78% -25.16%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.45 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -1.31 Astrotech $750,000.00 20.17 -$9.64 million ($6.76) -1.32

This table compares Prenetics Global and Astrotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prenetics Global. Astrotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Prenetics Global and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prenetics Global currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.51%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Astrotech.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Astrotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

