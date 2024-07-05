Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
