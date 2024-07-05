Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

