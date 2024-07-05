Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,194,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Primerica by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,220,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI opened at $235.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.65 and a 200-day moving average of $229.89. Primerica has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

