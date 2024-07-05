ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.00

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 13406928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
