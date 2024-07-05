ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.00

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 13406928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,021,000 after buying an additional 8,662,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,853,000 after buying an additional 8,392,312 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,322,000 after buying an additional 1,245,229 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $24,056,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $17,511,000.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.