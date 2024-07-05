Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Boosted by B. Riley

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZZ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. AZZ has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 4,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 357,110 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.