Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Q2

Institutional Trading of Q2

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at $46,902,128.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,275. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $62,765,000.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

